Army Football: Offensive Lineman Paolo Gennarelli Named Midseason All-American
Army football are a perfect 6-0 to start the 2024 season, earning them a spot in the AP Poll (#23) as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll (#24).
The Black Knights lead the nation in rushing offense with 2219 yards and 369.8 yards per game. The offensive line deserves quite a bit of credit for that, including right guard Paolo Gennarelli.
Gennarelli was named to to Sporting News' Midseason All-America list on Friday. He was one of nine players from the Group of Five conferences to make the list.
With an 88.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, Gennarelli has the highest for all FBS guards so far this season.
Army continue their season this Saturday, as they host East Carolina at Michie Stadium at Noon ET on ESPN2.
