G5 Football Daily

Army Football: Offensive Lineman Paolo Gennarelli Named Midseason All-American

Joe Londergan

Nov 4, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a Army Black Knights helmet during the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a Army Black Knights helmet during the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Army football are a perfect 6-0 to start the 2024 season, earning them a spot in the AP Poll (#23) as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll (#24).

The Black Knights lead the nation in rushing offense with 2219 yards and 369.8 yards per game. The offensive line deserves quite a bit of credit for that, including right guard Paolo Gennarelli.

Gennarelli was named to to Sporting News' Midseason All-America list on Friday. He was one of nine players from the Group of Five conferences to make the list.

With an 88.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, Gennarelli has the highest for all FBS guards so far this season.

Army continue their season this Saturday, as they host East Carolina at Michie Stadium at Noon ET on ESPN2.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

Marshall Football: Herd Fend Off Georgia State Rally With Big Rushing Performance

East Carolina RB Rahjai Harris Wants To Make Everything 1% Better

PODCAST: Ashton Jeanty is Great + Project Rudy is Dumb

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/AAC