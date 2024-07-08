G5 Football Daily

Former Navy Linebacker Diego Fagot Signs With Calgary Stampeders

Joe Londergan

Oct 23, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen linebacker Diego Fagot (54) and linebacker Nicholas Straw (51) talks on the field after the play during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen linebacker Diego Fagot (54) and linebacker Nicholas Straw (51) talks on the field after the play during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League announced Monday the addition of former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot.

Fagot joins his second Canadian roster this calendar year after spending the 2024 CFL preseason with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

RELATED: Memphis Football: Another National Outlet Projects Tigers To College Football Playoff

A product of Fort Lauderdale's Calvary Christian High School, Fagot signed with Navy in the class of 2018. He earned All-AAC honors two times in his four years with the Midshipmen. Fagot also totaled 282 tackles with 35.5 for a loss and 9.5 sacks in his college career.

Fagot went undrafted following the 2021 season but signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent. He was released before the beginning of the regular season. Then, he was drafted by the XFL's Houston Roughnecks ahead of the 2023 season, but was released in February of 2023. He spent the 2023 NFL preseason with the New England Patriots, but was released that September.

The Stampeders are 2-2 to start the season. Calgary's next game is scheduled for Friday night at Winnipeg.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/AAC