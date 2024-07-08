Former Navy Linebacker Diego Fagot Signs With Calgary Stampeders
The Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League announced Monday the addition of former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot.
Fagot joins his second Canadian roster this calendar year after spending the 2024 CFL preseason with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
RELATED: Memphis Football: Another National Outlet Projects Tigers To College Football Playoff
A product of Fort Lauderdale's Calvary Christian High School, Fagot signed with Navy in the class of 2018. He earned All-AAC honors two times in his four years with the Midshipmen. Fagot also totaled 282 tackles with 35.5 for a loss and 9.5 sacks in his college career.
Fagot went undrafted following the 2021 season but signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent. He was released before the beginning of the regular season. Then, he was drafted by the XFL's Houston Roughnecks ahead of the 2023 season, but was released in February of 2023. He spent the 2023 NFL preseason with the New England Patriots, but was released that September.
The Stampeders are 2-2 to start the season. Calgary's next game is scheduled for Friday night at Winnipeg.