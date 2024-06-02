How To Watch Every Commander-In-Chief's Trophy Football Game In 2024
Fans of service academy football will only have to remember one linear network to watch this year's scheduled college football matchups between the three FBS service academies.
All three games of the annual Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy series will air on CBS this season. Navy visits Air Force Oct. 5, while Army hosts Air Force Nov. 2. The annual Army-Navy game, the first in which both teams will be American Athletic Conference members, is scheduled for Dec. 14 in Landover, Maryland.
Full CIC Schedule:
Navy @ Air Force-Saturday, October 5-Noon ET-CBS
Air Force @ Army-Saturday, November 2-Noon ET-CBS
Army-Navy (Washington, D.C.)-Saturday, December 14-3 PM ET-CBS
Fans should be able to watch each matchup through Paramount+, as well.
Army regained the CIC Trophy last year after downing Air Force 23-3 and beating Navy 17-11. The Black Knights have now won the trophy ten times since its creation in 1972.
Air Force have won the trophy 21 times, more than either of the other two academies. The trophy has been shared between the schools five times. If each school wins one of their CIC games, the trophy stays with the school who won the trophy the previous year.