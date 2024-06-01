Kansas State Lands Talented Rice DB From Transfer Portal
On Friday, Kansas State football secured the transfer commitment of former Rice cornerback Jordan Dunbar. Dunbar, a 6'0" and 190-pound Syracuse, New York native, was originally a two-star (247Sports) high school recruit and a three-star transfer prospect,
Dunbar confirmed his commitment to Kansas State on social media and changed his X bio to read "CB @KState." He will have two years of eligibility remaining in college.
Dunbar used a redshirt last season and did not see action. In 2022, however, Dunbar was an All-CUSA selection and in 2021 was an All-CUSA Freshman team selection. He has 44 tackles and 17 passes defended for his career.
In the 2024 cycle, Kansas State also landed former BYU cornerback Quenton Rice from the transfer portal. The Wildcats also lost two notable cornerbacks to the transfer portal in Will Lee III (Texas A&M) and Jordan Wright (UConn).
The Wildcats finished the 2023 season with a 9-4 record and won the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl. Rice amassed a 6-7 record, reaching their second bowl game under Mike Bloomgren.
Kansas State are scheduled to open the season on August 31 against FCS foe UT-Martin. Rice begin their own campaign against Sam Houston, also on August 31.