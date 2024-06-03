RECRUITING: UTSA Football Hosting Intriguing Texas TE Prospect This Week
The UTSA Roadrunners are looking to add to their roster for 2025, which will already contain strong talent from the state of Texas. Red Oak High School tight end Arvis Battle Jr. will take an official visit to UTSA this weekend, per his X page.
A 6'4" 220-pounder, Battle is one of nine tight ends in this class that UTSA has offered thus far. Two of those offers have announced commitments to other schools.
In the case of players such as current UTSA senior Oscar Cardenas, who has 82 catches to-date in his UTSA career, tight ends have an important place in Jeff Traylor's plan of attack.
Battle also has offers from several other G5 and FCS programs, including Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Sam Houston, Texas State, Tulsa, and Lamar.
Battle completed an official visit to Tulsa the weekend of May 31 and a visit to Texas State back in March.
As of July of 2023, recruits can take official visits to as many schools as they choose, but may only take one official visit per school. Previously, recruits were only permitted five official visits.