South Florida Lead The G5 in Latest National Recruiting Rankings
While keeping up with programs that traditionally have more resources to devote to recruiting can be difficult, the USF Bulls seem to be putting in the work to close the distance.
On3 released their updated team rankings for the class of 2025 on Monday. South Florida have the highest-ranked class of all Group of Five programs at #67 in the nation.
The Bulls have reached 23 reported verbal commitments for 2025, receiving a team grade of 83.109 from On3. 52% of those commitments are from the state of Florida. USF's highest-rated commit is safety Jermichael Gillis of Lakeland.
Just behind South Florida in the rankings are the UNLV Rebels (#69), Memphis Tigers (#71), Toledo Rockets (#72), and Liberty Flames (#73).
Early signing day for 2025 recruits is December 4, 2024 and the regular signing period begins on February 5, 2025.