TRANSFER PORTAL: Charlotte 49ers Reportedly Land 3 More Power Conference Players
After utilizing the transfer portal to overhaul the roster entering his first season at the helm of Charlotte, 49ers head coach Biff Poggi turns to the portal again as the program is expected to add a trio of former Power Five talents.
Per 247Sports Matt Zenitz, former Auburn EDGE Stephen Sings, ex-North Carolina safety Ja’Qurious Conley and former Florida safety Mordecai McDaniel will head to the Queen City to play for the Niners.
The moves should help bolster a Charlotte defense that was one of the worst among FBS programs last season, ranking 91st amongst 133 teams in allowing 28.6 points per game – which actually was an improvement from the 39.4 points per game allowed in 2022.
Sings arrived at Auburn last season after spending three seasons at Liberty, where he totaled 48 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks including a career-high 25 tackles and three tackles for loss in 2021.
Conley has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons, but during his first two collegiate seasons totaled 80 tackles with five tackles for loss and two interceptions along with adding nine kick returns for just under 200 yards.
The Jacksonville, N.C. native was four-star recruit in the class of 2020.
McDaniel was also a four-star recruit coming out of high school and totaled 18 tackles with one interception from 2020-2021, but was essentially cut from the program under current Gators head coach Billy Napier and hasn’t played major college football since.