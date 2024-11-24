Tulsa Football Fires Head Coach Kevin Wilson After 23 Games
The University of Tulsa announced Sunday morning the firing of head football coach Kevin Wilson.
Wilson was in his second season leading the program and finished with a record of 7-16. He led Tulsa to a 4-8 record in 2023 and a 3-8 start to 2024. They lost to South Florida 63-30 on Saturday night.
Wide receivers coach Ryan Switzer will be Tulsa's interim head coach for their final game of the season against Florida Atlantic on November 30.
Tulsa athletic director Justin Moore released the following statement on the matter:
"I would like to extend my gratitude to Coach Wilson for his devotion to The University of Tulsa, our student-athletes and the football program over the past two years. Under his direction, our student-athletes excelled in the classroom and represented our university in a first-class manner. I wish nothing but the best for him and his family moving forward."
"With the rapidly evolving landscape of college athletics, we know the importance of positioning our football program and athletic department to thrive and excel in the upcoming years. Our standard will be to play in bowl games every season, compete for conference titles, and build a program that everyone connected to the Golden Hurricane will be proud of. Our national search for a new head coach begins today and I am confident that we will attract a strong pool of candidates who want to be at The University of Tulsa and who align with our vision for our football program."
