USF Head Coach Alex Golesh on Recruiting: "How little of a risk can you take?"
In 2025 and beyond, South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh has made it clear he's not looking to deal with players who aren't a culture fit for his program.
In an interview with GoUSFBulls.com senior writer Joey Johnston published Wednesday, Golesh said the following with regards to his recruiting strategy:
"It's how little of a risk can you take? Because just as much as the player (skills), the locker room is so critically important. You want players who add value, both on the field and in the locker room, because you spend every day trying to make sure that the locker room is right and that the culture is being built the right way."
"It takes one guy to blow up the locker-room culture. I think I've probably been more guarded than ever. When you get desperate (for talent), desperate people do desperate things and you kind of miss more than you should. I feel like we're more confident in what we're doing and how we're doing it. If there's a question (of character) on a guy, you just say, 'I'm good,' and you move on.''
USF saw 16 players exit via the transfer portal following the end of the season, with 10 transfers joining. ESPN recently ranked USF's 2025 signing class at #66 in the nation, the second-highest ranking given to a team from the AAC (Memphis #47), and the third-highest in the Group of Five.
In both of Golesh's first two seasons in Tampa, the Bulls finished with a record of 7-6 and won a bowl game. USF's spring game is set for April 26. They'll officially kick of the 2025 season at home on August on August 30 against Boise State.
