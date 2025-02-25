UTSA Football Adds Veteran Offensive Assistant From Deion Sanders' Colorado Staff
UTSA football is set to hire veteran assistant coach Tommie Robinson as the team’s new running backs coach, as first reported by Mike Craven of Dave Campbell Texas Football.
The 61-year-old Robinson has had several stops at Power Four programs, including being an assistant with LSU on the Tigers’ 2019 College Football Playoff Championship team.
Most recently, Robinson serves as an assistant under Deion Sanders with Colorado.
Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor and Robinson served on the same staff under Charlie Strong in 2015 when Traylor was a tight ends coach and special teams coordinator for the Longhorns.
Robinson's development of Clyde Edwards-Helaire helped spark the Tiger offense, culminating in the 2019 National Championship.
During Robinson’s stint with USC, he was named the 2017 Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports, after spending the 2016 season at Southern Cal as the running backs coach and run game coordinator for Rose Bowl Champion Trojans.
In 2016, Robinson was part of an offensive staff that saw the Trojans average 34.4 points and 477.1 total yards a contest. Southern Cal capped the 2016 season with a 52-49 win over Penn State to claim the school's first Rose Bowl title since 2009.
Robinson's coaching career spans over 30 years, which includes three years with the Dallas Cowboys (1998-2000) and three with the Arizona Cardinals (2010-12).
Other coaching stops for Robinson include serving as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 1991, running backs coach at Utah State in 1992-93, four years as running backs coach at TCU from 1994-97.