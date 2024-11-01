Week 10: Air Force @ #21 Army Football: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Jeff Monken's Army football team are off to one of their best starts in recent memory, winning their first seven games of the season. While an American Athletic Conference championship is well within reach, the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy, awarded to the top service academy team, is arguably the bigger prize in Army's sights. They'll take a step towards another CIC title Saturday as they host a struggling Air Force team.
Here's everything you need to know about the showdown on the banks of the Hudson River.
Air Force Falcons (1-6, 0-4 Mountain West) @ #21 Army Black Knights (7-0, 6-0 AAC)
Date: Saturday, November 2
Time: Noon ET // 9 AM PT
Location: Michie Stadium - West Point, NY
TV: CBS/Paramount+
Betting Line: Army -21.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Air Force's Bad Start
Under head coach Troy Calhoun, bad Air Force teams have been exceptionally rare. However, this is one of those years. The Falcons' only win this season came in their season opener against an FCS team. Air Force has the least offensive production in the Mountain West, gaining 296.3 yards per game and scoring just 15.3 points per game.
The Second Chapter in the CIC Series
Saturday's clash marks the second of three games this season in the battle for the Commander-In-Chief's trophy. The first was Air Force's 34-7 loss to Navy back on October 5. Regardless of Saturday's result between Army and Air Force, if Navy manages to beat Army in December, Navy will take the trophy after Army won the hardware in 2023.
Army's Stellar Rushing Offense
Offensively, Army have been practically unstoppable this season. For the first time since 1945, Army have scored 40+ points in four consecutive games. The Black Knights also are averaging 359.1 rushing yards per game, more than any other team in the nation. Quarterback Bryson Daily also leads the country in rushing touchdowns with 19 through seven games this year. Those 19 scores are a school record, as are his 26 total touchdowns this season.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 10
Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 10
AP POLL: Boise State Continue To Rise At #15, Army To #21 After Bye
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.