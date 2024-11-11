Brian Bohannon Refutes Kennesaw State's Claim That He Stepped Down As Head Coach
Sunday was a bit of a whirlwind for CUSA and FBS newcomers Kennesaw State. The Owls are off to a 1-8 start this year, but did not take down defending league champions Liberty three weeks ago.
In the afternoon, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Kennesaw State had fired head coach Brian Bohannon, who has been the program's only head coach since the Owls' first season in 2015. Kennesaw State Athletic Director released a statement later in the evening, stating that Bohannon had made the decision to step down.
Bohannon posted his own statement Sunday night, stating that he did not step down from the position he has held for the last decade.
"This morning I was informed directly from AD Overton that he was making a change in leadership. Contrary to what’s been reported, I want to be clear that I did not step down from my position as head football coach at Kennesaw State University."
"Since we started the football program, I have had the pleasure of coaching and working alongside so many great people. I appreciate your hard work and dedication to this program."
Co-Offensive Coordinator Chandler Burks will take over as the interim head coach. Kennesaw State will welcome the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday, November 16 at 3:00 pm. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.
