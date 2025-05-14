Conference USA Football: Media Day Team Representatives Announced
On Wednesday, Conference USA announced that their media day will take place on Tuesday, July 22 at the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas. It will mark the second consecutive year that this event will take place in Frisco.
"We’re thrilled to return to the Home of PGA of America after the overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s event," said CUSA Commissioner Judy MacLeod in a press release. "The state-of-the-art facilities, professional atmosphere and excellent hospitality made it a perfect setting to showcase our student-athletes and programs, and we look forward to building on that momentum this year."
This media day will feature six new head coaches along with two new teams in Delaware and Missouri State.
Below are all the head coaches and representatives for each team
Team
Head Coach
Offensive Player
Defensive Player
Delaware
Ryan Carty
RB Jo'Nathan Silver
LB Dillon Trainer
FIU
Willie Simmons
QB Keyone Jenkins
DB Brian Blades II
Jacksonville State
Charles Kelly
WR Michael Pettway
DL Darrell Porter
Kennesaw State
Jerry Mack
WR Christian Moss
DB JeRico Washington Jr.
Louisiana Tech
Sonny Cumbie
OL Landon Nelson
DB Cedric Woods
Liberty
Jamey Chadwell
OL Aaron Fenimore
DB Brylan Green
Missouri State
Ryan Beard
QB Jacob Clark
J.J. O'Neal
Middle Tennessee
Derek Mason
QB Nicholas Vattiato
LB Parker Hughes
New Mexico State
Tony Sanchez
QB Logan Fife
LB Tyler Martinez
Sam Houston State
Phil Longo
OL James Dawn II
DB Tyler Bailey
UTEP
Scotty Walden
WR Kam Thomas
DL KD Johnson
Western Kentucky
Tyson Helton
QB Maverick McIvor
DE Harper Holloman