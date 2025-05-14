G5 Football Daily

Conference USA Football: Media Day Team Representatives Announced

Jacksonville State football players celebrate winning the C-USA Championship at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama , Alabama December 6, 2024. Jacksonville State defeated Western Kentucky 52 - 12. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) / Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jacksonville State football players celebrate winning the C-USA Championship at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama , Alabama December 6, 2024. Jacksonville State defeated Western Kentucky 52 - 12. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) / Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On Wednesday, Conference USA announced that their media day will take place on Tuesday, July 22 at the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas. It will mark the second consecutive year that this event will take place in Frisco.

"We’re thrilled to return to the Home of PGA of America after the overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s event," said CUSA Commissioner Judy MacLeod in a press release. "The state-of-the-art facilities, professional atmosphere and excellent hospitality made it a perfect setting to showcase our student-athletes and programs, and we look forward to building on that momentum this year."

This media day will feature six new head coaches along with two new teams in Delaware and Missouri State.

Below are all the head coaches and representatives for each team

Team

Head Coach

Offensive Player

Defensive Player

Delaware

Ryan Carty

RB Jo'Nathan Silver

LB Dillon Trainer

FIU

Willie Simmons

QB Keyone Jenkins

DB Brian Blades II

Jacksonville State

Charles Kelly

WR Michael Pettway

DL Darrell Porter

Kennesaw State

Jerry Mack

WR Christian Moss

DB JeRico Washington Jr.

Louisiana Tech

Sonny Cumbie

OL Landon Nelson

DB Cedric Woods

Liberty

Jamey Chadwell

OL Aaron Fenimore

DB Brylan Green

Missouri State

Ryan Beard

QB Jacob Clark

J.J. O'Neal

Middle Tennessee

Derek Mason

QB Nicholas Vattiato

LB Parker Hughes

New Mexico State

Tony Sanchez

QB Logan Fife

LB Tyler Martinez

Sam Houston State

Phil Longo

OL James Dawn II

DB Tyler Bailey

UTEP

Scotty Walden

WR Kam Thomas

DL KD Johnson

Western Kentucky

Tyson Helton

QB Maverick McIvor

DE Harper Holloman

