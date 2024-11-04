Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 11
1. Western Kentucky
2. Jacksonville State
3. Sam Houston State
4. Liberty
5. La Tech
6. Middle Tennessee State
7. NM State
8. Florida International
9. Kennesaw State
10. UTEP
The final week of midweek Conference USA games saw a pair of teams earn crucial wins for different reasons.
Florida International clings to hopes of being bowl eligible as the Panthers decisively beat New Mexico State, 34-13. Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins threw for over 300 yards and wide receiver Eric Rivers established a new program-record for receiving yards in a game, hauling in 11 receptions for 295 yards and three scores.
In the lowest scoring game of the college football season, Sam Houston State beat Louisiana Tech 9-3 on Saturday. The win bumps the Bearkats to the third spot as Liberty falls for the second straight week, losing to Jacksonville State at home, 31-21.
There was some thought about putting the Gamecocks at the top spot, but in the end, the distinction still goes to Western Kentucky who earned a home victory over Brian Bohanon’s Kennesaw State team.
Hilltoppers’ quarterback Caden Veltkamp was the star as he passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-22 passing to move Tyson Helton’s club to 6-2 and 4-0 in league play.
