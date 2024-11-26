Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 14
1. Jacksonville State
2. Liberty
3. Sam Houston State
4. Western Kentucky
5. La Tech
6. NM State
7. Middle Tennessee State
8. Kennesaw State
9. Florida International
10. UTEP
One half of Conference USA’s championship game is set as Rich Rodriguez and Jacksonville State will host the league title game, following the Gamecocks’ defensive-led 21-11 victory over Sam Houston State.
As for who Jax State will face?
The remaining spot in the championship game will be decided by a pair of high stakes’ games in the final week of the season.
K.C. Keeler and Sam Houston host Liberty at 2:30 p.m. CT Friday and Tyson Helton’s Western Kentucky team hosts Jax State at 3 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPNU.
Liberty can clinch a spot in the title game with a win over Sam Houston. WKU can secure a championship berth with a win over Jax State and a Liberty loss. Sam Houston’s path to the championship game requires a win over Liberty and a Jax State win.
Jamey Chadwell and the Flames control their own destiny after beating WKU 38-21 on Saturday. As a result, Liberty moves up one spot in our power rankings.
The bottom half of the league sees FIU lose yet another one-score game as the Panthers’ blew a double-digit lead, falling to Kennesaw State on the road. Mike MacIntyre had a tumultuous week and will look to end his third campaign in Miami with a win next week.
