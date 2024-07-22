Conference USA: One Question for Each Team Ahead of Media Day
FRISCO, TX - Conference USA Media Day is set for Tuesday, July 23rd and all ten schools will be in attendance to talk to the media. With some first-time head coaches and a few teams in major need of success, these are the biggest questions for each team entering media day.
Kennesaw State Owls: What can you expect out of a shorthanded quarterback room?
Last year's starter Jonathan Murphy graduated and they are now left with last years backup Davis Bryson and redshirt sophomore Braden Bohannon who only saw one game of action in 2023. Bryson saw action in four games and started one where he mainly ran, so expect a run heavy offense from the Owls, but the lack of quarterbacks in their room is certainly a question.
Head coach Brian Bohannon along with running back Michael Benefield and defensive back Sidney Porter will be the first to take the stage at media day.
Florida International Panthers: Who will step up to become the top wide receiver?
In 2022, the Panthers saw the departure of Tyrese Chambers, but Kris Mitchell stepped up, broke the school record for most receiving yards in a season, then transferred to Notre Dame. Who will be that top target for sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins this time? Erik Rivers made a name for himself and Dean Patterson was targeted a lot and has the most experience in the room.
Head coach Mike MacIntyre along with running back Lexington Joseph and linebacker Reggie Peterson will follow Kennesaw State on Tuesday.
Liberty Flames: Is an undefeated season possible with App State and a late season game with Western Kentucky on the table?
For the most part, Jamey Chadwell and the Liberty Flames have a favorable schedule. They kick their season off agaisnt FCS Campbell and do not face a "power four" opponent for a second straight regular season (Oregon was a bowl game). Their biggest games come against G5 powerhouse Appalachian State and towards the end of the season, a potential Conference USA championship preview with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Flames ran through the regular season, but were lucky with a win against the Sam Houston State Bearkats as the Bearkats weren't able to convert at the goal line.
Head coach Jamey Chadwell along with quarterback Kaidon Salter and Quinton Reese will go up third on Tuesday at Conference USA media day.
RELATED: 2024 Conference USA Football Media Poll Released
Jacksonville State Gamecocks: What is the quarterback situation going to look like?
Last season, Jax State went with a combination of Zion Webb and Logan Smothers. Although it did work, their offense was run heavy and at times teams were able to keep them at bay.
Through the transfer portal, the Gamecocks brought in UConn transfer Zion Turner to potentially take over the offense. Logan Smothers stuck around and would be in line to start, but will they run a similar system with two more pass-heavy quarterbacks, or will they change up the scheme a bit and go with Smothers as the full-time starter?
Head coach Rich Rodriguez along with tight end Sean Brown and defensive end J-Rock Swain will be in Frisco on Tuesday following up the Flames.
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: How much different will this offense look like without Austin Reed and Malachi Corely?
When you thought about the WKU offense, you envison Reed throwing it down the field to Corely with a solid run game from running back Elijah Young. Although the Hilltoppers were able to replace Reed with Texas State transfer TJ Finley, it becomes a question as to who will step up in the wide receiver room and if Elijah Young can see another leap in his development.
Head coach Tyson Helton, Young, and cornerback Upton Stout will be present for the Hilltoppers at media day.
Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders: What will year one look like under Derek Mason?
It may be a cliche question to ask given it can go many ways, but this is a MTSU team going into a new era without longtime head coach Rick Stockstill. Derek Mason, who spent six years as the head coach at Vanderbilt will go into his second Division I head coaching gig with the Blue Raiders. Thankfully for him, quarterback Nick Vattiato decided to stick around, but he lost top receiver Elijah Metcalf, but still has tight end Holden Willis who led the team in receiving yards and was second in touchdowns. The Blue Raiders defense ranked fifth amongst the conference, but were towards the bottom in offensive production. Vattiato still threw 13 interceptions and the run game was one of the worst in the conference.
Along with Mason, Vattiato, and safety Brendon Harris, linebacker Devyn Curtis will take the stage on Tuesday. They were the only team to bring in three players.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Biggest Holes to Fill in G5 Football in 2024
New Mexico State Aggies: What will the offense look like without the stars from last season?
Diego Pavia, Eli Stowers, Jonathan Brady and Star Thomas all transferred out following Jerry Kill's resignation from the program. Under new head coach Tony Sanchez, the Aggies may have to undergo at least one tough season to get used to a new era. The quarterback room is a big question going into the season along with how the offense will look after so many losses through the portal. The defense also took a hit, so New Mexico State may go through a tough second season in Conference USA.
Sanchez, offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete and linebacker Buddha Peleti will be in attendance for medau day.
UTEP Miners: How good can the run game look like with a new running back room?
Early on, the hiring of Scotty Walden looks like a hit as an energetic, fun and motivational guy who wants to turn the Miners program around. The biggest losses for UTEP came on the offensive side of the ball with both Deion Hankins and Torrance Burgess Jr. transferring out. Walden brought his running back from Austin Peay, Jevon Jackson, Texas State running back Calvin Hill and went into the power conferences' and brought in TCU running back Corey Wren. All three are set to split reps and can become a nice trio to help combat questions at the quarterback position.
Along with Walden, wide receiver Trey Goodman and defensive end Maurice Westmoreland will be in attendance on Tuesday.
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: Will this offense finally take off in Cumbie's third season?
One of the biggest reasons why LA Tech brought in former Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was to take the Bulldogs offense to the next level. After two straight 3-9 seasons, that just hasn't happened. Last season, the Bulldogs offense ranked sixth, the passing offense ranked third and rushing offense was sixth. Boise State transfer Hank Bachmeier was injured throughout the season so Cumbie had to turn to Jack Turner. The offense now loses top receiver Smoke Harris as he's graduated, so it becomes a question as to who will step up in the Bulldogs offense.
Along with Cumbie, Turner and defensive lineman Jessie Evans will be in attendance on Tuesday.
Sam Houston State Bearkats: What will be different in late-game situations?
The record doesn't speak for how good the Bearkats could've been in 2023. Losing five one score games in Conference USA with one of those coming against the Liberty Flames at the goal line and not being able to convert. The question becomes who will step up in those moments and what changes need to be made. Central Michigan transfer Jase Bauer will be the starting quarterback in 2024 and should boost the offense with returning pieces. The 2024 season should be a better one for the Bearkats.
Head coach K.C. Keeler, wide receiver Noah Smith and linebacker Kavian Gaither will be in attendance on Tuesday.