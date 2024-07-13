EA College Football 25: Fans Get First Look at FIU Football
This weekend, a handful of YouTube content creators have been given early access to EA Sports College Football 25. Through a few of these creators, the FIU Panthers have made their first gameplay appearance, now just under a week from the official release.
The clip below comes from UserLurk4Real on YouTube who made a video of every single team scoring a touchdown, with FIU showing up three times on the screen. Keyone Jenkins' touchdown came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and threw it to running back Shomari Lawrence in the end zone.
In the clip, you can see Tamiami Hall, the newest building of dorms behind in the background. Right before the clip ends, you hear a sneak peak of the FIU fight song.
Two other clips have the Panthers on defense with Middle Tennessee State and the Kennesaw State Owls scoring touchdowns on them. The clip with the Owls has the Panthers on defense while you get a look at FIU on special teams allowing the touchdown to MTSU.
Players spotted in the game: Bobby Salla Jr., Mister Clark, Jamal Potts, Nana Burris, Keyone Jenkins, Shomari Lawrence, Brian Blades, Jeramy Passmore, CJ Christian, Hezekiah Masses, Travis Burke, Naeer Jackson, JaDarious Lee, Wyatt Lawson, Eric Rivers, Jamari Holliman and Chase Gabriel.
