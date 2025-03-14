FIU Football: Despite Major Losses, Expectations Remain High For 2025 Receiver Room
MIAMI, FL - This offseason, FIU lost several key wide receivers including Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson, both to Georgia Tech. A complimentary piece, Nazeviah Burris also transferred out, going to Arkansas State. With those departures, FIU will have to rely on their youth at the position in 2025.
Now in the midst of spring practices, FIU head coach Willie Simmons commented on what he wants to see from the young position group this year.
"Consistency, for the most part. Not necessarily saying we got a dominant guy coming out right now. We're just trying to see who can line up, who can drive back to the ball and make consistent plays. As they continue to do that, then we'll figure out who our go-to receiver is."
The most notable receiver amongst the returners is junior Juju Lewis. After transferring over from Georgia Tech, Lewis played in four games and hauled in five receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. Lewis suffered an ACL injury in Week Three against Florida Atlantic and is not participating in spring practice as he continues to heal.
Hawaii transfer Alex Perry has impressed thus far and will be someone who will get the ball a lot, per wide receivers coach Jelani Berassa. In his three college seasons, the Port Charlotte native has 48 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns.
"We're not going to limit him to the red zone and 50/50 balls only," Berassa said of the 6'5" Perry. "That kid can do a lot more than just be a big body. He can run routes. We're going to utilize him blocking. He loves to put his pads on people. He has the ability to run with the ball after the catch, so we'll utilize him in every way that he that he allows us."
One other name that continues to be floated around camp early on is redshirt sophomore Kyle McNeal, a product of Dwyer, Florida. Last season, McNeal saw action only on special teams last season, playing all 12 games and posting two total tackles (both solo).
"Kyle is a guy that you can see development in," said Berassa. "He's a young guy that hasn't played a lot yet, but he's developing. From the first day that I have been coaching Kyle to just today's practice, you can see the development in Kyle. He has the God-given talent, but now he's putting the details and the attention to his fundamentals, and that's starting to show a little bit more."
With such a new group, Berassa noted that he's been putting the pressure on them, making sure that the first time under pressure isn't in Week One against Bethune-Cookman.
"They come to meetings under pressure. They come into practice under pressure. Every rep we take is just a pressure situation. It's a very serious situation. That's kind of how I'm trying to train their minds. We stay under pressure so when we get to the game, it's easy."
The Panthers wide receiver group will be able to show off their progress during the FIU spring game on Saturday, April 5 at 3:30 pm.