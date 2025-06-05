FIU Football: Willie Simmons Talks FIU's Most Impactful Transfers Ahead of 2025
This week, G5 Football Daily spoke to FIU football head coach Willie Simmons on a myriad of topics, including the transfer portal, breakout candidates and returning players.
Here's what Simmons had to say about what he and his staff were able to accomplish through the transfer portal and his incoming class of freshmen.
Transfer Portal:
When taking the job, Simmons saw the offensive and defensive lines as positions groups in need of some fresh talent. He came out of the portal and high school recruiting with eight new offensive and 11 defensive linemen.
"It's where everything starts and ends for us as a program," Simmons said. "We really wanted to address depth and experience at both of those positions and we felt like through the portal, as well as even high school recruiting, that we were able to bring in some some big bodies, athleticism and experience, in some cases."
Outside of the trenches, Simmons brought in a good combination of players on both sides of the ball. The spring portal was highlighted by the addition of Georgia Tech transfer Anthony Carrie, who in seven games ran for 120 yards and one touchdown.
"A highly productive running back in high school coming from the Tampa area," Simmons said of Carrie. "He was a guy that Coach (Benedick) Hyppolite and myself were familiar with coming out of high school. People that we know at Georgia Tech all had great things to say about him. It wasn't an issue of character or injury or some of the other things that put some people into the portal. It was a situation where he wanted to get closer and have a chance to have more of a future role as a younger back. We love his skill set, size, versatility and we think he can come in and pick up what Ajay Allen left off as a back that can make Kejon Owens be a guy that can give us a lot in the passing game, as well as the run game."
At the moment, FIU's running back room is comprised of Anthony Carrie, Kejon Owens, Devonte Lyons, Jose Corbo, Jordan Clemons, Nate Henry and incoming freshman Sterling Joseph. For a second straight season, this is likely the deepest room on the team.
One room that saw some big changes in the offseason was the quarterback room. Something Simmons wanted to do was bring some experience into that room, noting that redshirt freshman Clayton Dees and incoming freshman Christian Langford haven't taken a collegiate snap.
To accomplish this, FIU brought in Holy Cross quarterback Joe Pesansky who started 12 games in 2024, completing 176 passes for 2,399 yards, with 19 touchdowns against six interceptions. He will likely slot in as the backup quarterback once it is all said and done.
"Joe (Pesansky) was a guy we identified early and being another Florida guy who wanted to get back closer to home. Had a chance to be around staff he can learn from. He really checked off a lot of boxes for us and the thought is that he would come in and be QB2, but like we told him and everybody else, no position is secured. Keyone (Jenkins) can't get comfortable, because Joe has started in major college football and has been highly productive. He's going to open up the competition again, just like every position. I think it's only gonna make a stronger football team."
Wide receiver Tar'varish Dawson is a transfer who has made previous stops at Auburn, Colorado and Jacksonville State. He's been used in the backfield, in the slot and out wide, but Simmons made it clear that this will be a guy who will be expected to be a deep threat for Jenkins.
In 16 career games, Dawson has 17 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown. He only played four games last season with Jax State.
"We really look forward to utilizing his speed," Simmons said. "He may arguably be the fastest guy on this football team. Definitely look forward to seeing him stretch the field vertically, being able to get the ball in his hands and be able to make plays. Once we see what his overall skill set is, we'll be able to determine how versatile he is."
Tight end saw the biggest turnover with the departures of Josiah Miamen, Rocky Beers and Antonio Ferguson. The only returners in that room are Braiden Staten and Chad Staley...However, Staley has moved moved back to offensive line full-time. Newcomers include UAB transfer Dallas Payne, UPenn transfer Justin Cayenne and incoming freshmen Jackson Verdugo and Sean Burke.
Similar to some other position groups, Simmons noted that there was a lack of experience and that was the main focus with bringing in Cayenne and Payne to the group.
On the defensive side of the ball, Simmons brought back one of his former Florida A&M linebackers, Johnny Chaney Jr. In his three seasons with the Rattlers, he posted 141 total tackles (70 solo/71 assisted), 12 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. After transferring over to Colorado, he didn't see any playing time, so he is back with Simmons and his former defensive coordinator, Ryan Smith, who is now the linebackers coach.
A rotation of Chaney Jr., along with returners Josiah Taylor and Percy Coutney Jr. will likely be the way that Simmons and defensive coordinator Jovan Dewitt will go Week One against Bethune-Cookman.
"That position group probably was the most improved throughout the spring," said Simmons. "We went into the spring thinking that was a position of concern because guys hadn't played a whole lot. Losing Travis Barnes and some of the other guys that played a lot of snaps last year, we just didn't know what type of production we'd get. As spring ball went on, we began to scrimmage and every time you look up, Percy Courtney is making a play, Johnny Chaney is making a play. Josiah Taylor really came on late. Chaney is a guy that brings a lot of experience. He's played in our defense before, he's been in our locker room and team meetings before. He understands the culture, what it looks like and he's a guy that we think will continue to help drive the culture here at FIU to make it look like what we need to."
Along with adding some depth on the defensive line and linebacker group, Simmons went out and brought in safeties Websley Etienne Jr. from Arkansas State and former freshman all-american at FIU Demetrius Hill, who after just two years at FIU, transferred to Illinois and decied to come back. JUCO transfer Ormond Wallace will be someone who will also see playing time.