FIU Head Coach Mike MacIntyre Clarifies Comments On Panthers' Program History
MIAMI, FL - On Tuesday, FIU's Mike MacIntyre answered a question during his weekly press conference in regards to the 2025 season being a make-or-break year for the head coach. In his response about the work involved in rebuilding the program, MacIntyre made the comment that "This program hasn’t had good history at all since the beginning of it."
After the comments were released on social media, FIU fans, alums and former players voiced their opinions, many containing frustration with the head coach. Several former players cited the program's 2010 Sun Belt Conference title under Mario Cristobal, as well as the Panthers' run of three consecutive bowl appearances from 2017 to 2019.
On Wednesday, MacIntyre addressed his comment via X.
"I would like to take a moment to clarify and apologize for a comment I made during yesterday's press conference," MacIntyre said in his statement. "What l intended to convey is that with any rebuilding process there are challenges. While those challenges are part of the journey, my comments did not properly reflect many historical achievements for our program and players."
MacIntyre is currently 11-23 in his third season as the head coach of the Panthers. With a 3-7 record in 2024, the best case scenario for FIU would be to finish the season 5-7 - which would still be their best record since 2019.
The Panthers will take on the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, November 23 at 3:00 PM ET. That game can be streamed on ESPN+.
