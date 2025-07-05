FIU's Top Rated Players for EA College Football 26
For a second straight year, FIU Athletics announced as well that there will be a release party of Wednesday, July 9 at the Graham Center's main pit. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.
FIU's top rated player in the game is cornerback Brian Blades II, coming in at an 85 overall. Along with an 85 overall rating, he has 94 acceleration, 89 play recognition and 88 zone coverage. Last season, Blades posted 29 total tackles (21 solo/eight assisted), one tackle for loss and one interception.
Running back Kejon Owens comes in as an 83 overall, with 93 acceleration, 89 agility and an 85 juke move. In 11 games, Owens ran for 392 yards and five touchdowns. Through 29 collegiate games, Owens has ran for 928 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Offensive lineman Julius Pierce comes in as an 82 overall. After missing all of last season, Pierce entered the tansfer portal and returned to FIU, where he started off his career. He was also given an 87 pass block, 86 impact blocking and 85 strength.
Junior quarterback Keyone Jenkins comes in at a 79 overall rating. He completed 188 passes for 2,557 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. Along with his overall rating, Jenkins was given 84 throw accuracy, 84 throw on the run and 82 speed.
UAB transfer tight end Dallas Payne also received a 79 overall rating. He was also given an 84 spectacular catch, 83 catching and 82 catch in traffic. Last season, Payne caught 17 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown. After misssing all of spring ball, he is healthy and ready to go for the fall.