Former Georgia, Arizona State QB Jaden Rashada To Visit Western Kentucky
Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, former Arizona State and Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada will visit Western Kentucky this weekend. The former four-star quarterback didn't play in any games last season for the Bulldogs.
Rashada's time in college has been somewhat chaotic. A former four-star high school prospect, originally committed to the Miami Hurricanes in June of 2022. Then, Rashada decommitted and decided to go up north, committing to the Florida Gators in November of that same year. He never suited up for Florida. Instead, he sued Gators' head coach Billy Napier and a Florida booster in early 2024 over an unfulfilled NIL promise, a case which is still ongoing.
He signed his letter of intent in the following month, but left in January of 2023. He eventually committed to Arizona State shortly thereafter.
In 2023, Rashada only saw action in three games (two starts) at Arizona State, completing 44 passes for 485 yards and four touchdowns. The Sun Devils went 3-9 that season.
Rashada then entered the transfer portal and committed to Georgia and backed up Carson Beck. When Beck went down with an injury, he didn't come into the game, instead, it was Gunner Stockton who took over for the injured quarterback. Rashada later entered the portal for the second consecutive season.
This offseason, the Hilltoppers addressed their need at quarterback, adding former Abilene Christian quarterback Maverick McIvor. If Rashada were to commit to Western Kentucky, it would likely be an open competition between McIvor and Rashada.