Louisiana Tech Wide Receiver Decoldest Crawford Entering Transfer Portal
Per multiple outlets, Louisiana Tech wide receiver Decoldest Crawford has entered the transfer portal after its official opening on Wednesday. He did not play in 2024 and will have at least two years of eligibility remaining.
Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, Crawford committed to Nebraska where he hurt himself in fall camp and missed the entire season. He later entered the portal and joined the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
In his lone season of action in Ruston, Crawford hauled in two receptions for 17 yards in 11 games played during the 2023 season. He did not play in 2024 for the Bulldogs.
Crawford is perhaps most known for his NIL deal with SOS Heating & Cooling, which went viral on social media with a humorous advertisement. This occurred back in 2022 when he was a member of the Huskers.
Louisiana Tech's website listed Crawford as 6'1" and 180 pounds. Crawford was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports in the class of 2022.
The transfer portal window closes on April 25.