Mike MacIntyre: "If you transfer, you should transfer in January"
During Tuesday’s Conference USA Media Days, Florida International head coach Mike MacIntyre spoke at length about the NCAA’s Transfer Portal.
“The transfer portal is a good thing, but there’s also negatives for it with the players and the coaches and teams,” said MacIntyre.
Among Group of Five programs, FIU has been hit especially hard over the last half decade. Dating back to 2019, the Panthers have lost over two dozen players who were either starters or significant contributors to the portal.
Since MacIntyre took over in 2022, he’s been forced to reshape his roster several times.
Following a surprise four-win campaign in his first season, the Panthers lost double digit players including receiver Tyrese Chambers (Maryland), tight end Rivaldo Fairweather (Auburn), linebacker Gaethan Bernadel (Stanford) and freshman All-American safety Demetrius Hill (Illinois).
MacIntyre noted the losses during his availability, but also stated that he feels players within his program are aware that playing time at new programs may not be a sure bet.
“A year ago in the spring, we lost nine really good players from our team who were either starters or playing a ton and they left after spring and then didn’t really play where they went,” said MacIntyre.
“So, I think if you transfer, you should transfer in January, it’s better for both teams and better for your opportunity to play elsewhere.”
The Panthers enter 2023 with high hopes despite losing star wideout Kris Mitchell to Notre Dame in the offseason, as the program returns second-year starting quarterback Keyone Jenkins and standout linebacker Reggie Peterson.