REPORT: Liberty Transfer QB Kaidon Salter To Visit Multiple Power Conference Schools
Per On3's Pete Nakos, quarterback Kaidon Salter is set to visit Syracuse this week with future visits to Colorado and Florida State also coming. Both UCLA and Auburn have also reportedly shown interest in the former CUSA Male Athlete of the Year.
Salter entered the transfer portal on December 2 after a four-year stint with the Liberty Flames.
In 2024, Salter led the Flames to an 8-3 record, completing 147 passes for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Liberty finished as the second-best total offense in Conference USA.
The junior saw a dip in production this year after a 2023 season where he threw for 2,876 passing yards and a conference-leading 32 touchdowns. On the ground, he became the first quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards since 2019.
Syracuse, who is lined up to welcome Salter first, is quarterbacked by Kyle McCord, who leads the country in passing yards. McCord's eligibility will wrap once Syracuse plays their bowl game. Salter would have an immediate opportunity with an offense that ranks tenth in the country.
Florida State will should have an immediate opportunity or Salter with the departure of DJ Uiagalelei. As for Colorado, he would have the chance to play under Deion Sanders and start immediately as Shedeur Sanders is expected to be an early selection the 2025 NFL Draft.
The most interesting landing spot would potentially be Auburn. Former Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, who is at the helm for the Tigers brought Salter in from the transfer portal prior to the 2021 season. In the very short stint that Salter was in the transfer portal last offseason, Auburn's name also came up. Both Auburn and UCLA were among the program that offered Salter coming out of Cedar Hill School (TX) as a four-star recruit.
