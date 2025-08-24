TAKEAWAYS: Maverick McIvor's Western Kentucky Debut Game Breaks Record Set In 2021
You couldn't have asked for a better start to the Maverick McIvor era in Bowling Green.
After a shakey first half of action, Western Kentucky scored 21 points and put up 291 yards of total offense in the second half, defeating the Sam Houston Bearkats by a final score of 41-24.
Maverick McIvor's Western Kentucky debut was a success
McIvor, who transferred to WKU after a three-year stint at Abilene Christian, made his Hilltoppers debut in the opener. He completed 33 passes (51 attempts) for 401 yards, three touchdowns (one rushing) and posted a 65% completion rate. McIvor became the first Hilltopper since Bailey Zappe (2021) to throw for over 400 yards in his debut game with the program.
In the first quarter, McIvor connected with Miami, Florida native Matthew Henry for a 26-yard completion to give them an early 7-0 lead. That was the first touchdown scored in Conference USA this season.
The 25-year-old's second passing touchdown of the night came in the third quarter, connecting with 2024's leading receiver, KD Hutchinson, for a nine-yard completion, allowing WKU to retake the lead, 27-24.
With 4:47 left in the third quarter, McIvor threw a 22-yard touchdown to freshman running back Marvis Parish. It marked McIvor's third touchdown of the game and Parish's first collegiate touchdown. That extended the Hilltoppers' lead, 34-24.
In the fourth quarter, McIvor put the game away with a four-yard rushing touchdown, extending the lead, 41-24. He finished the game with seven rushing yards.
Hilltoppers rely on freshman running back
Many expected veteran running back La'vell Wright and George Hart III to take most of the reps during the first game of the season, but it was freshman Marvis Parish leading the team in carries (12) and rushing yards (52). He had his first collegiate touchdown in the third quarter, catching a pass from McIvor. Parish finished the night with 110 total yards of offense (52 rushing/58 receiving).
Western Kentucky with mixed results
Last season, WKU's rush defense ranked dead last in Conference USA, surrendering 221.2 yards per game. On Saturday night, they allowed 382 total yards of offense (173 rushing/209 passing). They posted nine tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception.
Bearkats positives to takeaway
It was a rough night in Phil Longo's first game as head coach of the Bearkats. After a 40-yard field goal by the Bearkats, starting quarterback Hunter Watson broke out for a 55-yard rushing touchdown, making it a 10-7 lead for Sam Houston State.
Watson completed 19 passes (30 attempts) for 209 yards and one interception. He posted a 63% completion rate. Watson also led the team with 91 rushing yards.
Senior running back Alton McCaskill accounted for the second offensive touchdown of the game. He finished the night with 72 rushing yards on 11 attempts.
In the third quarter, Arizona transfer Alonzo Edwards Jr. forced a fumble which was recovered by Jamair Diaz, who returned it 43-yards for a touchdown, making it a 24-20 game. The Hilltoppers went on to score 21 unanswered points after that, putting the nail in the coffin.
What's next?
With the win, the Hilltoppers have now won four straight conference-opening games. They are 1-0 to begin the season for the first time since 2023. As for the Bearkats, they will fall to 0-1 on the season. Western Kentucky will stay home as they welcome FCS North Alabama in their next contest. The Bearkats will welcome UNLV, who won their Week Zero game against Idaho State. Both games will take place on Saturday, August 30.