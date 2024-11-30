TAKEAWAYS: Sam Houston Eliminates Liberty From CUSA Title Contention
Friday night, Sam Houston's defense kept the Liberty Flames from scoring 20 points or more for the first time this season. In doing so, the Bearkats eliminated the Flames from CUSA title contention with a 20-18 win.
Conference USA Title Game Update
With the win, Sam Houston will now need a Jacksonville State win over Western Kentucky to clinch a spot in the title game. As for the Liberty Flames, their third conference loss drops them out of the race.
For Western Kentucky, beating Jax State on Saturday will get the Tops a rematch against the Gamecocks on Friday, December 6 in Alabama.
Worst Offensive Game Since When?
For the first time since their loss to Oregon in January's Fiesta Bowl, the Liberty Flames were unable to cross the 20-point threshold. In a regular season game, it's the first time since November of 2022 that Liberty is unable to reach 20 points.
Kaidon Salter Struggles
Liberty star quarterback Kaidon Salter was shut down by the Bearkats' defense on Saturday. He was limited to 12 completions for 83 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions (though a third interception was thrown attempting a two-point conversion). It marked the first time since October of 2022 that Salter has thrown two interceptions.
On the ground, Salter was limited to 23 rushing yards and a touchdown. Going into the game, Salter averaged 55.6 rushing yards per game. It marked his seventh rushing touchdown of the season. He was also sacked twice in the loss.
Top Rush Offense In CUSA Limited To Below Usual Averages
The Flames rushing offense averages 267.5 per game, but on Saturday, the Bearkats defense limited them to just 179 total rushing yards. Quinton Cooley, who averaged 116.4 rushing yards per game prior to Friday, was held to 90 yards. This marked only the third time this season that Cooley has rushed for under 100 yards.
Simeon Evans with a breakout game
The junior wide receiver took over on Friday afternoon with six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns came in the second quarter on back-to-back drives. In the third quarter of action, Evans went down with an injury, but was able to return.
Evans' first score marked Sam Houston's first passing touchdown since the Bearkats' loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Big Day Through The Air For Hunter Watson
For the first time since the Bearkats' win over UTEP in October, Hunter Watson crossed 200 passing yards. He finished the night completing 19 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Watson ran for 33 yards on 14 attempts.
