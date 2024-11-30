TAKEAWAYS: Sam Houston Eliminates Liberty From CUSA Title Contention

Sam Houston (9-3, 6-2) holds on to beat Liberty 20-18. Now if WKU loses tomorrow, the Bearkats will be in the @ConferenceUSA Championship.



Hunter Watson was 19/33 for 202 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT. Simeon Evans caught 6 passes for 83 yards and 2 TDs.pic.twitter.com/8QZioTKPCT