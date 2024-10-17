TAKEAWAYS: Western Kentucky Speed Away From Sam Houston in Fourth Quarter, 31-14
Wednesday night gave college football fans an exciting matchup between two Conference USA contenders, as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers made the trip to Texas to take on the Sam Houston Bearkats. The Tops will get to head home with a 31-14 win and improve to 3-0 in the CUSA title race.
Here's what stood out from the Tops' victory in Huntsville.
The Fourth Quarter Made The Difference
Most of this game was very even, with WKU holding a narrow 17-14 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. Both teams were held scoreless in the third. However, WKU came alive on both sides of the ball in the final frame.
To start the fourth, the WKU defense caused Sam Houston's second field goal miss of the evening, and capitalized with a quick touchdown on a 74-yard catch-and-run by K.D. Hutchinson.
Then, WKU forced and recovered a fumble deep in Sam Houston territory and Caden Veltkamp scored on a 19-yard touchdown run.
Sam Houston's final two offensive possessions ended in a turnover on downs and an interception.
Quarterback Notes
Tops fans learned during the ESPN telecast that WKU's original starting quarterback TJ Finley is still two or three weeks away from being ready to play again. However, Caden Veltkamp continues to show that he's very capable of continuing on as the starter. Veltkamp was responsible for four total touchdowns Wednesday night, three through the air and one on the ground, while throwing for 281 yards on 20 completions.
Sam Houston quarterback Hunter Watson left the game with an injury in the third quarter and did not return. Watson finished with seven carries for 37 yards and completed six passes on nine attempts for 128 yards with two touchdown passes. Central Michigan transfer Jase Bauer played the majority of the second half in his place, going 12-for-22 with 106 yards through the air and an interception. He also rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries.
An Important Head-To-Head Win
While Liberty lead the Conference USA standings at 5-0 overall, the Tops are also still gunning for the league title. A win over Sam Houston gives the Tops possession of that second-place spot at 3-0 in league play.
There's still plenty of football left this season and Sam Houston (5-2, 2-1 CUSA) are more than capable of rebounding from the loss, but WKU's tiebreaker over them could come back into the conversation in about six weeks.
WKU have a bye week as they return home to Bowling Green, where they will host the Kennesaw State Owls on Wednesday, October 30. Sam Houston now make the trip to Miami where they play the FIU Panthers on Tuesday, October 22.
