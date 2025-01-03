TRANSFER PORTAL: Iowa State QB JJ Kohl Set To Visit FIU Panthers
FIU could soon be adding some notable depth at the quarterback position.
On Friday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that former four-star quarterback JJ Kohl is visiting FIU. Kohl previously had a visit at Appalachian State. He made four appearances for the Cyclones and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Kohl, who spent the last two years at Iowa State, completed nine passes for 11 yards. He also ran for 32 yards on six carries. He only saw action in one game this past season.
Coming out of high school, Kohl received 17 offers, all but one coming from power conference programs. The Ankeny, Iowa native decided to stay local and go to Iowa State.
What stands out about Kohl is is his 6'7" 250-pound stature that could pave the way for him to be used in designed quarterback runs.
Keyone Jenkins was FIU's starting quarterback in 2024, throwing for 2557 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Appalachian State, the program that he recently visited may provide him with a better chance at becoming the starting quarterback given the recent departure of Joey Aguilar to UCLA.
