Week 11 - Kennesaw State @ UTEP: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
With two teams looking to avoid finishing last in the conference, it's very evident they will do all they can to earn win number two of the season.
Here's everything you need to know about Satuday's Conference USA matchup between the UTEP Miners and the Kennesaw State Owls.
Kennesaw State Owls (1-7, 1-3 Conference USA) @ UTEP Miners (1-8, 1-5 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, November 9
Time: 4:00 PM ET// 3:00 PM CT // 2:00 PM MT
Location: Sun Bowl - El Paso, TX
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KSU Owls App/SiriusXM 991 and 95.5 KLAQ
Betting: UTEP -4 on FanDuel.
Storylines
JP Pickles Back At It Again
Freshman quarterback JP Pickles will be making his second career start on Saturday against Kennesaw State. In their loss to Middle Tennessee State, Pickles completed 18 passes for 145 yards and an interception.
"For a freshman to come in and to lead the way he did and have a poise, especially in that last drive in a pressure packed situation to lead us down and give us an opportunity to tie that game and go to overtime," said Miners head coach Scotty Walden this week. "I'm very proud of him. The outcome is not what he wanted or I wanted and we don't really accept losing, but he had a lot of moments in that game where he showed a lot of poise in the pocket, a lot of maturity for a freshman quarterback. I think there are some throws that he missed, some throws that we want back, but biggest thing we want to focus on is his timing."
Pickles will face a Kennesaw State team that is ranked eighth amongst Conference USA in total defense.
Kennesaw State Improving Against The Run
The biggest area of growth fort head coach Brian Bohannon's team this season has been their ability to stop the run. After being ranked last in that category, they are now fifth amongst Conference USA in run defense.
Going into Saturday's game, the Owls are only allowing 172.8 rushing yards per game. Leading the way for them has been Florida native Sidney Porter with 46 total tackles. Right behind him is linebacker Donelius Johnson with 45 total tackles.
Potential For Low Scoring Game
Although these are two offenses that have improved, these are also the two lowest-scoring teams in Conference USA. Kennesaw State is dead last, averaging 14.9 points per game and UTEP is ninth, averaging 16.6 points per game.
