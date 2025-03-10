Does Kent State Have The Hardest Football Schedule in the Group of Five?
The start of Kenni Burns' time at Kent State has been particularly brutal, with just one win in 24 games since the start of the 2023 season. They could be fighting an uphill battle again in 2025.
On3's Andy Staples released a list of the ten toughest football schedules on the docket for the 2025 season. The Golden Flashes cracked the list at No. 10 and were the only representative from the Group of Five on the list.
Their 2025 opponents had a combined record of 66-83 in 2024.
Kent State starts the season on Saturday, August 30 with a home game against FCS foe Merrimack College. On paper, that should be Kent State's easiest matchup after Merrimack put together two consecutive 5-6 seasons. The Warriors are the only FCS opponent on Kent State's schedule.
The Golden Flashes then hit the road to face Texas Tech, who finished 2024 with an 8-5 record. The Red Raiders are one of three Power Four opponents on Kent State's schedule, all of which are road games.
After the last two years, Kent State understandably are the lowest-ranked team in FBS in ESPN's initial SP+ rankings for 2025 (No. 136). Four of Kent State's opponents are ranked inside the top 75 in those rankings: Toledo at No. 75, Oklahoma at No. 73, Florida State at No. 51, and Texas Tech at No. 33.
Kent State have not had a winning season since 2019 when they went 7-6. The Golden Flashes have posted only three winning seasons since 2000.
Kent State Football Schedule
Saturday, August 30 - Merrimack, 2024 Record: 5-6
Saturday, September 6 - @ Texas Tech, 2024 Record: 8-5
Saturday, September 13 - Buffalo, 2024 Record: 9-4
Saturday, September 20 - @ Florida State, 2024 Record: 2-10
Saturday, October 4 - @ Oklahoma, 2024 Record: 6-7
Saturday, October 11 - UMass, 2024 Record: 2-10
Saturday, October 18 - @ Toledo, 2024 Record: 8-5
Saturday, October 25 - Bowling Green, 2024 Record: 7-6
Wednesday, November 5 - @ Ball State, 2024 Record: 3-9
Tuesday, November 11 - @ Akron, 2024 Record: 4-8
Wednesday, November 19 - Central Michigan, 2024 Record: 4-8
Friday, November 28 - @ Northern Illinois, 2024 Record: 8-5