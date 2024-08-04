EA Sports College Football 25: 4 Worst Teams In The Game
EA Sports College Football 25 released in July after a ten-year wait from fans of the video game franchise. As expected, fans are already putting the game through its paces and leading their favorite programs to glory.
Since the early days of the series, one of the most rewarding aspects of the series has been rebuilding college football's most downtrodden programs to a championship through Dynasty mode, which lets players recruit their own rosters and coaching staffs. Starting with the teams with the lowest ratings adds a challenge that most players enjoy.
With the game launched and just a few weeks to go before the official beginning of the season, four programs have overall ratings below 70 - does that make them ideal dynasty candidates? Judge for yourselves.
RELATED: Memphis Football: Why 2024 is the Year of the Tiger in the AAC
- UMass Minutemen: OVR 69, OFF 69, DEF 70
A 3-9 campaign last season was actually UMass' best record since 2018. Seeing them ranked in this way isn't much of a surprise. UMass have some talent primarily on the defensive side of the ball, but need some work before before they join the Mid-American Conference next season.
- UTEP Miners: OVR 69, OFF 64, DEF 64
UTEP lost a lot in the transfer portal and have struggled to be a serious winner for the better part of the last two decades. New head coach Scotty Walden has the program feeling optimistic though, a feeling players would hope to virtually replicate taking control of the Miners.
- Ball State Cardinals: OVR 68, OFF 66, DEF 66
The Cardinals last won the Mid-American Conference in 2020, but that was their only winning season since 2013. Asisde from a decent offensive line, players will need to find some help in getting the Cardinals back to being regularly competitive in the way they were under current Buffalo head coach Pete Lembo.
- Louisiana Monroe Warhawks: OVR 69, OFF 64, DEF 62
A 2-10 season last year did not exactly inspire confidence, leading to a coaching change and the subsequent hiring of Bryant Vincent. Oklahoma transfer quarterback General Booty might be the best anchor point for rebuilding the Warhawks roster and leading them to their first winning season since 2012.