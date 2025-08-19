Every G5 Quarterback on the 2025 Manning Award Preseason Watch List
27 quarterbacks were included on the watch list for the 2025 Manning Award this week ahead of the upcoming college football season.
The Manning Award is presented annually by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Manning family, and a panel of national media members to the top quarterback in college football and is the only quarterback award that takes postseason stats into account.
Nine quarterbacks from the G5 were included in that group of 27.
American
Three quarterbacks from the American were included on the list. Navy's Blake Horvath was arguably the most notable of that group. He finished the 2024 season with 1,246 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on 175 carries and completed 80 of his 139 pass attempts for 1,353 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.
East Carolina's Katin Houser finds himself on the list after playing in nine games last season at ECU with seven starts. Houser completed 149 passes on 245 passes for 2006 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The former Michigan State spartan also added 170 rushing yards with four touchdowns on the ground.
UTSA's Owen McCown also makes the list after starting all 13 games for the Roadrunners last year and completed 294 of 467 passes for 3,424 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 340 yards and three TDs to tally 3,764 yards of total offense. He is also the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown.
Conference USA
Florida International's Keyone Jenkins enters 2025 as the league's Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Jenkins has been the starting quarterback for FIU for the past two seasons, throwing for over 2400 yards in both of those campaigns. Jenkins threw 22 touchdowns last season to just eight interceptions, completing his 62% of his passes.
Middle Tennessee's Nicholas Vattiato enters his third season as MTSU's full-time starter. He is one of two MTSU quarterbacks to throw for 3,000 yards in a season more than once. Last season, Vattiato completed 269 passes on 418 attempts for 3092 yards with 16 touchdowns.
Mid-American
The MAC has two names on the list with Toledo's Tucker Gleason and Ohio's Parker Navarro.
Gleason threw for 2,808 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2024, also tacking on 364 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Toledo went for 8-5 last season, beating Pittsburgh in a six-overtime win in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.
Navarro took over the starting job at Ohio last season, leading the Bobcats to the MAC league title. Along the way, the graduate student tallied 2423 passing yards with a 66% completion percentage and 13 passing touchdowns. He was also highly effective in the ground game, rushing for 1054 ayrds and 18 touchdowns.
Mountain West
The lone Mountain West representative on the list is Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen. Madsen led the Boise State Broncos to a spot in the College Football Playoff last season as a redshirt junior. He completed 247-of-396 passes for a conference-high 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns last year in the process. Madsen also ran for 221 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Sun Belt
Old Dominion's Colton Joseph finds himself on the list after a breakout season in 2024. He was an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention after nine games with 133 completions on 222 attempts for 1627 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. The dual-threat also rushed for 647 yards on 114 carries and 11 touchdowns. He was the first Old Dominion player to earn a Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week after throwing four touchdowns and rushing for one in a win over Georgia Southern.
2025 Manning Award Preseason Watch List
Drew Allar, Sr., Penn State
Luke Altmyer, Sr., Illinois
CJ Bailey, So., NC State
Rocco Becht, Jr., Iowa State
Tucker Gleason, Sr., Toledo
Taylen Green, Sr., Arkansas
Josh Hoover, Jr., TCU
Blake Horvath, Sr., Navy
Katin Houser, Jr., East Carolina
Keyone Jenkins, Jr., FIU
Kevin Jennings, Jr., SMU
Avery Johnson, Jr., Kansas State
Colton Joseph, So., Old Dominion
Haynes King, Sr., Georgia Tech
Cade Klubnik, Sr., Clemson
Sam Leavitt, So., Arizona State
Maddux Madsen, Jr., Boise State
Owen McCown, So., UTSA
Behren Morton, Sr., Texas Tech
Parker Navarro, Sr., Ohio
Garrett Nussmeier, Sr., LSU
Diego Pavia, Sr., Vanderbilt
Marcel Reed, So., Texas A&M
Sawyer Robertson, Sr., Baylor
LaNorris Sellers, So., South Carolina
Brendan Sorsby, Jr., Cincinnati
Nicholas Vattiato, Sr., Middle Tennessee