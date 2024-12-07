MAC Football Championship - Ohio Bobcats vs. Miami RedHawks: How To Watch, Time/Date, Storylines
One of the MAC's longest-standing rivalries will see its latest chapter unfold in the league title game on Saturday afternoon. The Miami RedHawks and the Ohio Bobcats face off in the Battle of the Bricks at Ford Field, hoping to take home some hardware in the process.
Here's everything you need to know about the 101st meeting between the two sides.
Ohio Bobcats (9-3, 7-1 Mid-American Conference) vs. Miami RedHawks (8-4, 7-1 Mid-American Conference)
Date: Saturday, December 7
Time: Noon ET // 11 am CT
Location: Ford Field - Detroit, Michigan
TV: ESPN
Betting Line: Ohio -2.5 on DraftKings
Storylines
Round Two of This Season's Rivalry
This will mark the second time this season that the Bobcats and RedHawks have faced off. Miami won the first meeting at Yager Stadium on October 19 in a close battle.
Miami won by a final score of 30-20 when Brett Gabbert threw for three touchdowns in that contest and the defense intercepted Parker Navarro twice.
Brett Gabbert Is Healthy
Each of the last two seasons, Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert has dealt with major injuries that have kept him from playing postseason football. He gets that opportunity for the first time since the 2021 Frisco Football Classic on Saturday.
Gabbert was a first-team All-MAC selection this year, throwing for 2,610 yards and 21 touchdowns in his sixth season with the RedHawks.
Talk of the MAC
Tim Albin was named MAC Coach of the year earlier this week, getting the Bobcats one win away from their third consecutive ten-win season.
Also making the Bobcats tough to contend with: mobile starting quarterback Parker Navarro. Navarro leads the MAC in rushing touchdowns with 13 and earned MAC offensive player of the week four times in 2024. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Bradley Weaver continues to be a force with 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
