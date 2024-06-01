RECRUITING: #1 Wisconsin HS QB Commits To Western Michigan For 2025
The Western Michigan Broncos got some great news headed into the weekend with a notable 2025 commitment.
Three-star quarterback recruit Vance Holtz of Harland, Wisconsin's Arrowhead High School announced his commitment to Lance Taylor's club on Friday.
Holtz is the second reported commitment to WMU for 2025 after Walled Lake, Michigan offensive lineman Liam Vaughan.
RELATED: MAC Football: Western Michigan Announces Date Change For Season Opener At Wisconsin
Per 247Sports rankings, Holtz is the top quarterback recruit in the state of Wisconsin for the 2025 class. That site had him listed at 6'2" and 205 pounds with a player rating of 83. He was also listed as the #18 overall recruit in Wisconsin.
He also had an offer from Central Michigan on the table. Holtz is reportedly schedule to make his official visit to WMU on June 14.
RELATED: Every Midweek #MACtion Game In 2024 - Dates, Kickoff Times, Broadcast Info
Per his MaxPreps page, Holtz has 13 passing touchdowns with just four interceptions in two seasons of varsity football. He completed 79 passes on140 attempts for 1032 yards as a Junior. He also rushed 63 times for 236 yards and six touchdowns last season.
The Western Michigan Broncos will open up their 2024 season on the road against, ironically, the Big Ten's Wisconsin Badgers on Friday, August 30.