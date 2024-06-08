RECRUITING: 6'5" St. Louis Tight Ends Commits To Northern Illinois
A 2025 tight end with impressive size at 6'5" and 210 pounds is headed to the Mid-American Conference.
Liam Russo, a three-star tight end (247Sports) from De Smet Jesuit High School, announced his commitment to Northern Illinois via X on Saturday.
Russo chose the Huskies over offers from Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Kent State, Lindenwood (DII), Memphis, Miami (OH), Navy, North Dakota State, Western Michigan, and Yale.
A multi-sport athlete, Russo's athleticism makes him an intriguing prospect for the future of his college team. Russo was classified as the #15 recruit in the state of Missouri by 247Sports for the class of 2025.
The Huskies now have a reported nine commitments in their 2025 recruiting class.
Northern Illinois completed the 2023 season with a record of 7-6, winning their first bowl game under head coach Thomas Hammock. They begin their 2024 campaign on August 31 when they host Western Illinois on ESPN+.