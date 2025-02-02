TRANSFER PORTAL: Indiana Corner JoJo Johnson Signs with Bowling Green
The Bowling Green Falcons made a new addition to their 2025 transfer portal class on Saturday with the signing of cornerback JoJo Johnson.
A native of Merrillville, Indiana, Johnson joins his fourth college ball club for his fifth season of college football. He began his career at Notre Dame in 2021, but suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the entire season. He spent 2022 at Iowa Western Community College where he picked off three passes before joining Indiana for the 2023 campaign. In two seasons with the Hoosiers, he appeared in 14 games, making 13 tackles and defending one pass.
Johnson, who measures 6'0" and 184 pounds, was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports. In the class of 2021, he was also rated as the #11 player in Indiana by ESPN. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
The defender joins a Falcons club that finished 7-6 in 2024 and a 6-2 record in MAC play. Their season ended with a loss to Arkansas State in the 68 Ventures Bowl.
