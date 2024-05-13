TRANSFER PORTAL: Ohio Bobcats Retain Key Defensive Lineman For 2024
The Ohio Bobcats received some great news over the weekend that will help bolster their defensive front. Defensive lineman Bradley Weaver announced his withdrawal from the transfer portal on Sunday. Weaver had entered the portal in late April.
The 6'4" 240-pounder led the Bobcats with six sacks in 2023. He also compiled 34 tackles with 13 for a loss and a forced fumble.
"I want to thank God first and foremost for all of the blessings that have been bestowed upon me. Being in the transfer portal sometimes, you've got to take a step back to realize where your heart truly lies," Weaver wrote on X Sunday evening.
"My journey through the transfer portal was eye-opening, but it led me right back to the familiar place, the friendly faces, and the memories that shaped me to who I am today. I am looking forward to growing more as a young man and a football player over the next couple of years and dedicating myself to getting my degree and helping the Ohio University Bobcat football team excel! Go Bobcats!"
Weaver, now a redshirt junior, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The Bobcats finished the 2023 season with a record of 10-3 and a win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Ohio will open their 2024 campaign on August 31 with a trip to the Syracuse Orange.