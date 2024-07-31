7 Mountain West Linemen Named To Outland Trophy Watch List
Seven of the 75 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Outland Trophy on Tuesday come from the Mountain West Conference. The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the top interior lineman in college football. That full list of seven is below.
DT Jordan Bertagnole - Wyoming
OT Kage Casey - Boise State
C Jacob Gardner - Colorado State
OT Tiger Shanks - UNLV
OG Jalen St. John - UNLV
DT Soane Toia - San Jose State
C Mose Vavao - Fresno State
No player from a current Mountain West member school has ever won the Outland Trophy. The most recent G5 winner of the Outland Trophy was Houston's (AAC) Ed Oliver in 2017.
The Football Writers Association of America will announce the Outland Trophy semifinalists on Nov. 20, and those players will then be paired down to three finalists announced on Nov. 26.