7 Mountain West Linemen Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

Joe Londergan

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole (96) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seven of the 75 players named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Outland Trophy on Tuesday come from the Mountain West Conference. The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the top interior lineman in college football. That full list of seven is below.

DT Jordan Bertagnole - Wyoming

OT Kage Casey - Boise State

C Jacob Gardner - Colorado State

OT Tiger Shanks - UNLV

OG Jalen St. John - UNLV

DT Soane Toia - San Jose State

C Mose Vavao - Fresno State

No player from a current Mountain West member school has ever won the Outland Trophy. The most recent G5 winner of the Outland Trophy was Houston's (AAC) Ed Oliver in 2017.

The Football Writers Association of America will announce the Outland Trophy semifinalists on Nov. 20, and those players will then be paired down to three finalists announced on Nov. 26.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

