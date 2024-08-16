Boise State Football: Ashton Jeanty Tabbed As Best G5 Player in ESPN Top 100
College football fans' excitement for the new season was further stoked on Thursday by the release of ESPN's ranking of the top 100 players in FBS.
Coming in as the top ranked player from the Group of Five, the second-highest ranked running back, and the #25 player overall was Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
ESPN's list describes Jeanty as "a dynamic, powerful and durable back." It's an apt description for the rising junior who led all running backs in forced missed tackles and in receiving yards. Jeanty was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the year in 2023 after an NCAA-best 159.67 yards from scrimmage per game. The Florida native was also recently named Mountain West Preseason Offensive Player of the Year for 2024.
College football fans have their first chance of the season to see Jeanty in action when the Broncos play their first game of the season on August 31 at Georgia Southern.