Boise State Football: Top-20 Washington Recruit Gavin Packer Commits To Broncos

Joe Londergan

Dec 23, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; General view of Boise State Broncos helmets on the sidelines during the 2015 Poinsettia Bowl against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Wide receiver Gavin Packer announced his commitment to the Boise State Broncos on Monday. Packer is a three-star prospect in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. He will join the Broncos from Skyview High School in Vancouver, WA.

Per his social media, Packer was offered the scholarship on Monday and accepted shortly thereafter.

Packer is rated as the #15 overall recruit in the state of Washington by 247Sports. He chose the Broncos over offers from Air Force, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana State, Nevada, and Portland State.

At 5'10" and 175 pounds, Packer caught 34 passes for 701 yards and ten touchdowns last season. He also played defensive back, accumulating 13 tackles and an interception.

Packer's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Boise State begin their 2024 season on August 31 at Georgia Southern.

Watch some of Packer's high school highlights here.

