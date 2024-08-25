Brayden Schager Propels Hawaii Football to Week Zero Victory over Delaware State
In Week Zero, the Saturday slate of games concluded on the island of Oahu with the Hawaii Warriors powering past the Delaware State Hornets for a 35-14 victory.
In the face of high winds from Tropical Storm Hone, UH quarterback Brayden Schager was the driving force in the win, finishing with four total touchdowns - two through the air, and two on the ground. The Dallas-area native also completed 17-of-34 passes for 203 yards in this game.
Schager connected with Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala on an 11-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to open the scoring. At the end of that first quarter, Tylan Hines returned a punt forty yards for a touchdown. Hines' return was the first punt return touchdown for Hawaii since 2012.
Marqui Adams got the Hornets on the board with a ten-yard touchdown run to cap a 77-yard drive. Hawaii led just 14-7 at the half.
In the second half, Delaware State opened the frame with another long touchdown drive, making an upset seem like a possibility with the score tied 14-14. However, the Hornets would not reach the endzone again.
Schager on the other hand, would lead three more touchdown drives for Hawaii to put the game away, including one that resulted in a 29-yard bomb to Dekel Crowdus.
Hawaii's 2024 schedule continues on Saturday, August 31, at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT on CBS when UH hosts Big Ten newcomers UCLA.