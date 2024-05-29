Can Hawaii Football Win 5 Games Again in 2024? FanDuel Odds Say Yes
2024 will mark four seasons since the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last appeared in a bowl game. Hawaii won the 2020 New Mexico Bowl 28-14 over Houston under then-head coach Todd Graham.
Heading into 2024, Timmy Chang's team has Hawaii fans excited again, but reaching the postseason again would push it over the top. As college football fans are likely aware, six wins are needed to secure a bowl win without the aid of a waiver or exceptions based on academic progress rate.
UH reached five wins last season. If nothing else, hitting that mark again should be doable and put them on the doorstep of postseason eligibility.
As of late May, FanDuel odds favor the idea of Hawaii being in postseason contention again. The site's sportsbook gives -162 odds for the Warriors to go over 4.5 wins. A $100 bet would net a profit of roughly 62 dollars.
On the flip side, FanDuel places +132 odds for Hawaii to go under 4.5 wins. A $100 bet would net a profit of $132. Hawaii has at least five five games in five of the previous six seasons.
Helping Hawaii one step closer to that desired win mark is the fact that the Warriors have two FCS opponents on their schedule this season. UH will face Delaware State to open the season on August 24 and then Northern Iowa on September 21. While only one of those FCS wins would count toward bowl eligibility in the NCAA's eyes, it gets them almost halfway to what's needed for bettors who take the over.
For true fans of Hawaii football, six wins and a guaranteed bowl berth is the most desirable outcome. Viewers in it for the money, however, are looking for a different outcome.
