Colorado State Improve Mountain West Title Chances With Utah State Win

Joe Londergan

Colorado State's Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi runs into the endzone during a home game against Utah State on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Fort Collns, Colo.
Colorado State's Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi runs into the endzone during a home game against Utah State on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Fort Collns, Colo. / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Colorado State Rams entered Friday's game needing a win to stay alive in the race for the Mountain West Conference championship. They got it, outscoring Utah State 29-7 in the fourth quarter for a 42-37 victory.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for season highs of 370 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Dane Olson had the best game of his career, racking up 140 yards and a touchdown on five catches. CSU's defense also forced three turnovers over the course of the day.

The Rams will finish the regular season with an overall record of 8-4 and a 6-1 record in conference play.

However, it ultimately comes down to what happens when #22 UNLV faces the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday evening in Reno. If UNLV, win they will face Boise State in the conference championship. However, if Nevada pull the upset, Colorado State will get the spot.

That UNLV-Nevada matchup is scheduled for 5 PM PT, 8 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

