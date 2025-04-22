G5 Names To Watch In The 2025 CFL Draft
This month, many former college football standouts will have the opportunity to begin their careers in the professional ranks. While many will have the opportunity to make the jump to the NFL, some will head north of the border.
Connor Shay - Wyoming Cowboys, Linebacker
Shay was recently projected by multiple CFL websites to be the first overall selection by the Calgary Stampeders. In 2024, Shay's first season as a starter for the Cowboys, he was second on the team in tackles with 76. He added 7.5 tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks, an interception, and four passes defended. Shay would qualify for Canadian citizenship through his father, who is a Canada native.
Christopher Fortin - Connecticut Huskies, Offensive Lineman
A native of Saint-René, Quebec, Fortin is likely to be one of the first nine selections on April 29. The The 6'5" 300-pound lineman helped pave the way for a top-25 UConn rushing attack that averaged over five yards per carry in 2024. PerPro Football Focus, Fortin allowed 12 pressures, three quarterback hits, and zero sacks on 421 pass-blocking snaps.
Tiger Shanks - UNLV Rebels, Offensive Lineman
Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Shanks played in 51 contests for the Rebels and helped them go 20-8 over the last two seasons with consecutive appearances in the Mountain West Conference Championship game. Projections for Shanks are varied, but he could be selected in the late first or early second round.
Jaylen Smith - North Texas Mean Green, Linebacker
Smith has been projected as high as the No. 4 overall selection. A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Smith started all 12 games at outside linebacker for North Texas in 2024, his first season as the full-time starter. Smith compiled 106 tackles with 7.5 for a loss and an interception. Smith also posted 12 QB hurries and two pass breakups last season.
Ali Saad - Bowling Green Falcons, Defensive Lineman
After a four-year college career that included two seasons as a starter for the Falcons, Saad has accumulated 78 total tackles with 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, and four forced fumbles. A 280-pound native of Windsor, Ontario, Saad could sneak into the first round, but will more likely be a second-round selection.
Sam Carson - ULM Warhawks, Offensive Lineman
Carson is likely to be a second-round selection after starting at left tackle for the Warhawks in 2024. The Calgary native, who began his college career at the University of Calgary, was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy after not allowing a sack in pass protection last season. Carson was also a part of an offensive line that paved the way for running back Ahmad Hardy to lead the Sun Belt in rushing last season.
