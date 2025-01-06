Heisman Runner-Up Ashton Jeanty Headlines Phil Steele's G5 First-Team All-Americans
Following the conclusion of the 2024 college football season, acclaimed college football writer Phil Steele released his postseason All-America teams. Six players from Group of Five conferences were listed on Steele's First-Team list after impressive individual seasons.
Ashton Jeanty - Running Back, Boise State Broncos
Jeanty finished second in voting for the Heisman trophy this season after a remarkable campaign leading Boise State to the College Football Playoff. Leading FBS in rushing yards with 2,601 and finishing second in rushing touchdowns with 29, Jeanty won the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award in 2024. The unanimous All-American is expected to be the first running back selected in April's NFL Draft.
Harold Fannin Jr. - Tight End, Bowling Green
Also projected as one of the top players in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Fannin led FBS in receiving yards (1555) and receptions (117) this season. Both were NCAA records for a tight end. The junior finished the year with eight games where he went over 100 receiving yards in 2024.
Nick Nash - Wide Receiver, San Jose State
Nash was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award this season after leading the nation in receiving touchdowns with 16. The converted quarterback also finished second in the nation in receptions (104) and receiving yards (1382). A senior from Irvine, he finishes the season as the first NCAA consensus and unanimous All-American in SJSU history.
Addison West - Guard, Western Michigan
West became WMU's second consensus All-American (Corey Davis) this year with nominations from the Associated Press, Football Writers Association and Walter Camp Foundation. West helped pave the way for a rushing offense that totaled 2,204 yards in 2024. West will finish his college career after starting each of WMU's contests in 2022, 2023, and 2024.
Shaun Dolac - Linebacker, Buffalo
Dolac led the FBS in total tackles this season with 168. The senior also registered six sacks with five pass deflections and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Dolac was named MAC Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts.
Lucas Carneiro - Kicker, Western Kentucky
Carneiro earned Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year honors this season, going 18-for-19 on field goal attempts and 41-for-41 on PATs. Carneiro was especially handy on long field goals, making all six of his tries from beyond 50 yards. He set a program record with 18 consecutive made field goals in 2024.
