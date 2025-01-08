Latest NFL Mock Draft Slots Ashton Jeanty and 2 Other G5 Football Stars Into First Round
The 2025 NFL Draft is only a few months away. Could the first round see multiple representatives from the Group of Five ranks be selected in the first round? Some national experts are now saying yes.
ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid released his latest mock draft this week. Reid's projections send three of the G5's best to new homes in the first round, including Boise State Broncos star running back Heisman trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.
Ashton Jeanty (Boise State RB) - #12 Pick, Dallas Cowboys
Jeanty has long been projected as the first running back selected in this class and it does not appear as if that's going to change, at this point. Jeanty's monster season where he totaled 2,601 rushing yards was more than enough for Reid to tab the immensely talented back, who played his high school ball in Frisco, Texas, as a "game changer" for the Cowboys.
Shavon Revel (East Carolina CB) - #19 Pick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Even though a torn ACL ruined Revel's final season with the Pirates in the opening weeks, Reid notes that Revel's physical assets still make him an attractive selection.
"At 6-3, 193 pounds, he has great length, movement ability, ball skills and enthusiasm as a tackler -- all traits Pittsburgh looks for from its corners."
Mike Green (Marshall DL) - #32 Pick, Detroit Lions
Green enjoyed a breakout season for the Thundering Herd on their way to the 2024 Sun Belt title. After a 15-2 regular season, the Lions don't have many holes, but Reid believes depth in their pass rush would be beneficial. Green led the nation in sacks this season with 17.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
TRANSFER PORTAL: Western Kentucky Signs 7th-Year FCS QB Maverick McIvor
Heisman Runner-Up Ashton Jeanty Headlines Phil Steele's G5 First-Team All-Americans
TRANSFER PORTAL: Appalachian State Lands Arkansas Running Back Rashod Dubinion