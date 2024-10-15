Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 8
1. Boise State
2. UNLV
3. San Diego State
4. Colorado State
5. San Jose State
6. Fresno State
7. Nevada
8. Hawai’i
9. Wyoming
10. New Mexico
11. Air Force
12. Utah State
Barry Odom’s UNLV Rebels are back in the win column behind three passing touchdowns from Hajj-Malik Williams and star wideout Ricky White hauled in two, leading the way to a solid win over Utah State.
Ashton Jeanty continues to power Boise State as the Broncos may have started a little slow, but ended up taking care of business over Hawai’i.
After entering as a slight underdog, Jeff Choate continues to push Nevada in the right direction as the Wolf Pack earn the upset over Oregon State, led by two Texas transfers in Savion Red and Kitan Crawford, who followed Choate from Austin to Reno.
There’s a little bit of a flip-flop in the middle of the pack with Colorado State beating San Jose State. While the Spartans are ahead in the standings, I’ll give the edge to the Rams after the head-to-head win.
San Diego State almost fell to Wyoming, but the Aztecs end up on the right side of the win column and they take the number three spot in our rankings, with a 2-0 record in conference play.