Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 8

G5 Football Daily Staff

Oct 12, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) leaps over Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Deliyon Freeman (26) during the second quarter at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The play was called back due to a Broncos foul. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
1. Boise State

2. UNLV

3. San Diego State

4. Colorado State

5. San Jose State

6. Fresno State

7. Nevada

8. Hawai’i

9. Wyoming

10. New Mexico

11. Air Force

12. Utah State

Barry Odom’s UNLV Rebels are back in the win column behind three passing touchdowns from Hajj-Malik Williams and star wideout Ricky White hauled in two, leading the way to a solid win over Utah State.

Ashton Jeanty continues to power Boise State as the Broncos may have started a little slow, but ended up taking care of business over Hawai’i.

After entering as a slight underdog, Jeff Choate continues to push Nevada in the right direction as the Wolf Pack earn the upset over Oregon State, led by two Texas transfers in Savion Red and Kitan Crawford, who followed Choate from Austin to Reno.

There’s a little bit of a flip-flop in the middle of the pack with Colorado State beating San Jose State. While the Spartans are ahead in the standings, I’ll give the edge to the Rams after the head-to-head win.

San Diego State almost fell to Wyoming, but the Aztecs end up on the right side of the win column and they take the number three spot in our rankings, with a 2-0 record in conference play.

