NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Select Utah State Wide Receiver Jalen Royals in Round 4
With the 133rd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals on Saturday.
In his three seasons at Utah State, Royals hauled in 126 receptions for 1,914 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best season came in 2023 when he set the school record with 15 receiving touchdowns along with 1,080 receiving yards.
The Georgia native will finish tied for third all-time in school history in touchdown catches, 12th all-time in receiving yards, 16th all-time in receptions and tied for fifth all-time in 100-yard receiving games with eight. He was also the 39th player in school history to have over 1,000 career receiving yards.
This past season, Royals was named Second-Team All-Mountain West and impressed at the Reese's Senior Bowl. In 2023, he was named to the College Football Network's Third-Team All-America list and their First-Team All-Mountain West group.
Royals suffered a season-ending foot injury in week eight this season, but was healed enough to participate in the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, posting a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and put up 13 reps on the bench press. Prior to his injury, Royals had recorded four consecutive 100+ yard games.
The Georgia native is the first Utah State player selected since Jordan Love was taken by the Packers in the first round of the 2020 Draft.