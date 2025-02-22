San Diego State's Trey White Named Top Returning Player in G5 Football for 2025
San Diego State defensive end Trey White was one of college football's most notable breakout players of the 2024 season. Voted a captain as a sophomore, White racked up 12.5 sacks this past season and earned an All-Mountain West First Team nod.
On Saturday, White was named in College Football Network's top 100 returning players for 2025 as the top player from a Group of Five school and the #23 overall returning player.
"Trey White is a different beast in more ways than one. He’s sticking with the San Diego State Aztecs when most leading Group of Five players have hopped into the transfer portal which is to be commended, but his production off the edge makes him a dangerous force for any opponent this fall. No returning player had more sacks per game (1.04) than White last fall, who has a nose for the ball and violence in his blood." -- Oliver Hodgkinson, College Football Network
Appearing in 27 games for the Aztecs over the last three seasons, White has 76 total tackles under his belt with 20.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. The pass rusher also has an interception, with three passes defended to his name.
San Diego State are scheduled to open the 2025 season on August 28 at home against FCS Stony Brook. 2025 will be San Diego State's final Mountain West football season before joining the new Pac-12 Conference for 2026.